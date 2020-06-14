Avoiding a second wave of coronavirus is up to each of us

No one really knows the odds of a second coronavirus wave when the nation abandons the blockade, but the best option is that it depends on how people behave.

Some states are seeing an increase in cases, which have just crossed the 2 million mark across the country. That is usually a reflection of more evidence. But Arizona, for example, seems to be seeing an increase in the percentage of tests that test positive, and that's true in other scattered areas, too.

Overall, however, new cases nationwide last week grew at the slowest rate since March. And many fatality predictions are falling short: Experts were confident that the Florida restart, even with the reopening of salons and gyms, would lead to disaster. Hmm: Cases have increased about 28 percent in the past two weeks, but evidence has increased 37 percent, so the key rate is falling.

Most importantly, national rates of hospitalizations and deaths also continue to drop. Only nine states are seeing their rates increase. Texas, despite an increase in hospitalizations, still sees its death rate decrease. This is Florida.

Many experts point to data on how humidity, sunlight, and breezes seem to affect the spread of the virus, and see reasons for some optimism as summer begins, and a new precaution comes in the fall.

For now: The head of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, says that the White House Coronavirus Task Force has found no correlation between the reopening and the increase in cases. Some states have reopened and have not seen a peak: Colorado, for example. And things vary within states: Los Angeles County had more than half of California's new cases last week, while San Francisco had no new cases for three consecutive days.

Eric Toner, a principal investigator for the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety, believes that part of that variation is simply random luck, while some may be attributed to different standards of hygiene and social distancing.

Hence the true bottom line: It is up to each and every one of us to maintain social aloofness and wear face masks when we cannot, obsessively wash our hands and, yes, avoid large crowds.

Now more than ever, the country's health is in the hands of its people.