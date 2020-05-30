Awesome art we've found online: Godzilla, Predator, Scarface

A cliche somewhere said that "a picture is worth a thousand words." This has proven to be the case for me and especially when it comes to fan art. I have always looked for great fan art and wanted to share it with as many people as possible. "Awesome art we've found online" is the outlet for that passion. In this column, I will showcase the amazing works of art by some great artists, hoping that these artists will get the attention they deserve. That is the objective. If you have any questions or comments, or even art suggestions or other great artists, please feel free to contact me anytime at (protected email).

Bill and Ted by Philip Murphy



A Clockwork Orange by HR-FM



A fright program by Kevin Tiernan



Frankenstein by Anthony Petrie



Godzilla: king of the monsters by Francesco Francavilla



James Bond by Jeff Agala



Predator by Krzysztof Domaradzki



Scarface by Patrick Brown



Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back by Matt Ferguson



Wonder Woman by Ralph Sevelius

