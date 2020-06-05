Awesome (& Free) Video Game Design Tools For Non-Programmers

A look at some of the best video game creation software on the market, perfect for non-programmers who want to create their own games.

All video game fans have at some point dreamed of making their own standalone game, a surprising success as Under the story or Minecraft, conceived and developed only by themselves. There are many obstacles to such a dream, but a lack of programming knowledge does not have to be one of them. A series of game creation tools like Game Maker Studios There are tools online that allow even complete coding beginners to create their own video games.

Someday, knowing how to write a computer code could be as compulsory a school subject as learning the alphabet or basic arithmetic. Right now, programming languages ​​like Oxide and game engines like Unreal or Unit It can be intimidating for people who want to learn the basics of video game design, especially since new languages ​​and new updates appear every week.

The beauty of game creation software like Twine or RPG Maker it lies in how they act as a gateway for beginners to learn the principles of good game design and programming logic. These game creation tools allow fans to jump right into the business of making a video game; At the same time, they help these hobbyists learn the logic of computer programming and game design, either through helpful tutorials or by giving them visual code representations that they can intuitively understand. Video game fans who want to take a look at the game design should definitely pay attention to these particular tools:

Simple development of solo games with Twine 2.0

A program available in the browser and in downloadable form, Twine 2.0The players visual interface allows players to link blocks of text and images to their own interactive works of fiction, such as Text Adventures, Visual Novels or Choose your own adventure books. Gameplay on a Twine The game consists solely of clicking icons and navigating through different branches of the narrative, a deceptively simple format that allows novice game makers to focus on designing plots with multiple endings. For example, the experimental Black mirror episode "Bandersnatch", with its argument guided by the viewer, it was partially written in Twine.

Make your own RPG with RPG Maker

The perfect game creation tool for gamers looking to create 2D JRPG style games like Final Fantasy or Dragon quest, RPG Maker It has been in various forms since the early 1990s. First developed for aspiring Japanese designers before being exported and translated abroad, the latest edition of RPG Maker, RPG Maker MVContains tools for designers to create their own tile sets, character sprites, and turn-based battles for games that can be exported to platforms such as PC, Mac, iOS, Android, and more.

Publish your own game with Game Maker Studio 2

Some of the most stylish indie games of the last decade, games like Undertale, Hotline Miamiand Hyper light drifter – were designed using Game Maker Studio, a programming tool that allows designers to create 2D games primarily using a drag and drop interface. With this tool, novice game creators don't need to touch any programming tools to design graphics, edit game maps, define physics, or create their own new game. At the same time, a programming language on the system called GML offers more experienced designers the ability to create more original game content.

Free Game Design in CopperCube 5

Dark but versatile software, CopperCube 5 is one of the few free downloadable game engines that allows aspiring designers to create 3D games without any prior coding knowledge. Among some of CopperCube 5The most notable features are a large library of pre-made assets, editors to modify the terrain and images, and support for Virtual Reality platforms such as Oculus Rift.

The game building tools listed above are great resources, but they are not a substitute for hard work. To create a quality standalone video game, novice video game designers still need to create a solid concept, hone their fundamental game principles, and work long, long hours to realize their cherished idea. For that reason, software like Game Maker Studio They achieve their greatest value as educational tools, giving designers the confidence they need to create their first games, then they use more complex engines like Unreal or Unit to create more elaborate works.

