Awkwafina and Karen Gillan reunite for action comedy SHELLY – Newsdio

Actresses Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, The farewell) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy) previously starred Jumanji: the next level together and now come together for a new action comedy titled Shelly. Jude Weng (Crazy ex girlfriend, Just arrived by boat) is directing from a script by Michael Doneger (The escort) and Liz Storm (Long tales)

Here is the synopsis of the movie that is described as Bad Girls Satisfies Barry:

The story takes place a decade after an embarrassing graduation prank took Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and hardened her heart in such a way that she became an icy killer. Revenge threatens to be sweet when he learns that his next target is his former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan). But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the killer meets the cool people, protecting her old nemesis against another team hired to kill them both.

This sounds like a fun and fun project for these two talented actresses. I will definitely be excited to see it. How about you?

