Awkwafina and Karen Gillan reunite for Shelly, described as Mean Girls Meets Barry

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan will star in a new action / comedy called Shelly. The duo previously starred alongside each other in the past year. Jumanji: the next level. Jude Weng is set to direct the film, with a script by Michael Doneger and Liz Storm. The project, described as "Bad Girls"Satisfies"Barry, "will be purchased from studios and is expected to sell quickly.

According to a new report, Shelly is currently being purchased. At the time of writing this article, it is unknown where the film could land, but it is expected to generate great interest. The story is said to take place a decade after a shameful joke at a high school prom, which forced Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) to leave town.

The experience hardened her so much that she became a cold-blooded killer. Shelly is presented with a sweet revenge opportunity when she discovers that her next target is her former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Karen Gillan). However, Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, giving her a chance to mingle with the cool people. She ends up protecting her old enemy from another crew hired to kill them both.

Jumanji: The Next Level grossed just $ 800 million at the global box office, making bringing these stars together appealing. Not only that, but both actors have been appearing on high-profile projects in recent years. Karen Gillan plays Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and starred in Avengers Endgame last year, which became the highest grossing film in history. Gillan also starred The call of nature at the beginning of this year. Awkwafina starred The farewell, which many feel was stripped of several Oscar nominations. She also has her Comedy Central series, Awkwafina as Nora from Queens. Awkwafina also starred Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean & # 39; s 8.

As for Jude Weng, he recently directed the function Find Ohana for Netflix, which is currently in post production. Weng has great experience directing great television shows like Just arrived by boat, The good place, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Crazy ex girlfriend and Blackish. Michael Doneger previously wrote The escort and prepared the story for Shelly. Co-writer Liz Storm previously wrote episodes of Broomtown and Long tales. Ian Bryce is ready to produce, with Will McCance on board as executive producer and Katie Malott co-producing.

It is not known when this could start production, regardless of which studio ends up picking up the package. This one looks mostly armed and in theory it could be ready to go quickly. But the industry is still figuring out how to logistically continue many productions after the shutdown, as team member and cast members' safety issues have yet to be resolved, in addition to a host of logistical issues. We will make sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news comes to us through Deadline.

Topics: Shelly