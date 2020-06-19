Babies with COVID-19 tend to have mild illness, study finds

Babies younger than 3 months who test positive for COVID-19 tend to do well, mostly showing only fever and few respiratory symptoms, a new study reveals.

The study, which included 18 infants, showed that of the 50 percent admitted to the general hospitalization service of a hospital, none required oxygen, respiratory assistance or intensive care.

"While there is limited data on babies with COVID-19 from the United States, our findings suggest that these babies are mostly mildly ill and may not have an increased risk of serious illness as originally reported from China." Lead author Leena B. Mithal, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Lurie Children's Hospital and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a statement.

AS COVID-19 CASES SPEAKS IN PARTS OF THE UNITED STATES, THE APPLE CLOSES NEW WAREHOUSES

"Most of the babies in our study had a fever, suggesting that for young babies being screened for fever, COVID-19 may be a major cause, particularly in a region with widespread community activity. However, the Assessment of bacterial infection in young babies with fever remains important, "said Mithal.

Of the babies admitted to the hospital, six out of nine had gastrointestinal symptoms, such as poor feeding, vomiting, and diarrhea. The researchers said that symptoms of cough and upper respiratory tract congestion preceded the onset of gastrointestinal symptoms. Young babies also had remarkably high viral loads on their nasal specimens despite mild clinical illness.

COVID-19 ASYMMOMATIC PATIENTS HAVE A WEAK IMMUNE RESPONSE, A CHINA STUDY

"It is not clear whether young babies with fever and a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 require hospital admission," Mithal explained. "The decision to enter the hospital is based on age, need for preventive treatment of bacterial infection, clinical evaluation, food tolerance, and adequacy of follow-up. There may be opportunities to use rapid SARS-CoV tests- 2 to determine the disposition of clinically well children with fever. "

According to Mithal and his colleagues, there was an overrepresentation of the Latinx ethnic group among their sample of babies by 78 percent.

"Although we expected that there would be many Latinox babies with COVID-19, there may be additional factors contributing to the disproportionate majority of Latinx cases that we observed in this age group," Mithal said. "Access to sick-call care in some pediatric primary care clinics has been limited, with practices referring symptomatic children to the emergency department. Limited access to telemedicine care may also be a factor. Finally, it may there is a higher probability of exposure with an extended family living in the home or family members working outside the home during this pandemic. "

The results were published in The Journal of Pediatrics.