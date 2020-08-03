Baby elephant dies 27 days after birth at St. Louis Zoo

He was euthanized and "passed away peacefully" on Sunday morning, according to the zoo.
The calf had been close to its mother, Rani, since it was born on July 6 and, after weeks of life-support measures by the Elephant Care Team, its health deteriorated rapidly over the weekend.
"Everyone here is devastated right now," said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., CEO of the St. Louis Zoo in a statement. "Our team of professional elephant care experts went out of their way to help improve the calf's health. Unfortunately, in the end, it was not enough as its health complications were too severe."
The zoo's veterinary team will perform a complete autopsy on the elephant and the results will not be available for several weeks, according to the statement.
Although the elephant only lived less than a month, the team that cared for it had been preparing for its birth for three years, as it was part of an ongoing project to continue its species. Elephant pregnancies take about 22 months, according to the statement.
Fewer than 3,500 Asian elephants remain in the wild and are facing extinction due to ivory poaching and habitat destruction, according to the zoo statement.
"The animal care team that worked so closely with this calf every day of its young life, and everyone who loved it, is understandably distressed," said Luis Padilla, DVM, Vice President of Animal Collections, for the zoo. from Saint Louis. statement. "Avi will be missed, but never forgotten."