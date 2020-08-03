Baby elephant dies 27 days after birth at St. Louis Zoo





The male calf lived only 27 days and had developmental problems that limited its ability to feed, the St. Louis Zoo said in a statement Sunday.

He was euthanized and "passed away peacefully" on Sunday morning, according to the zoo.

The calf had been close to its mother, Rani, since it was born on July 6 and, after weeks of life-support measures by the Elephant Care Team, its health deteriorated rapidly over the weekend.

"Everyone here is devastated right now," said Jeffrey P. Bonner, Ph.D., CEO of the St. Louis Zoo in a statement. "Our team of professional elephant care experts went out of their way to help improve the calf's health. Unfortunately, in the end, it was not enough as its health complications were too severe."