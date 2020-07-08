Baby Raptor Discovered in Alaska May Have Been a Permanent Resident of the Ancient Arctic

Analysis of the tip of a fossilized jaw, just 14 millimeters long, found in northern Alaska, showed that the creature was a type of dromaeosaurid, a group of closely related bird predatory dinosaurs, whose members include the Velociraptor. , the dinosaurs that terrorized in "Jurassic Park."
The jaw would have been from a young dinosaur chick, and the early stage of bone development suggests that it was born nearby.
Many paleontologists believe that the Arctic was a migration route for many types of dinosaurs when they crossed between Asia and North America, but so far little evidence has been found to suggest that the animals lived there year after year.
"If juveniles of these dinosaurs are found, it means these animals had to spend a lot of time mating and nesting at these sites," said Tony Fiorillo, a paleontologist at Southern Methodist University in Texas and chief curator of the Perot Museum. of Nature and Science.
"A young girl for these little dinosaurs probably wouldn't be able to migrate over a long distance, giving a indirect indication that these animals were likely perennial residents of the ancient Arctic."
The baby dinosaur would have been the size of a small cub, Fiorillo said, but fully developed dromaeosaurids can range from 6 to 9 feet. In comparison, to withstand the rigors of migration, the modern caribou must be at least 80% of its adult length, he said.
Dromaeosaurids lived around the world, but their bones are often small and delicate and have not been well preserved in the fossil record, the study said, complicating efforts to understand the paths they took as they spread across the continents. .
The fossil of the partial jaw, with an erupted black tooth, was found on a shore of the Colville River, near the Arctic Ocean, about 250 miles north of the Arctic Circle. It is part of the Prince Creek Formation of northern Alaska, which preserves the largest collection of polar dinosaur fossils in the world, dating back some 70 million years.
"The remarkable thing about this finding is that not only are carnivorous dinosaur bones found at these sites, but discovering one from a very young individual, that can easily be broken, destroyed, and then not entered the fossil record is like finding a needle in the haystack, "said study lead author Alessandro Chiarenza, a paleontologist at University College London.
He said that a more complete skeleton was needed to confirm that it was a completely new species of dromaeosaurid.
Seventy million years ago, the Arctic would have been warmer than it is now, with a climate similar to that of Seattle or Portland and a rich environment of conifers, mosses, and ferns. However, winter temperatures could have dropped to 14 degrees Fahrenheit (-10 degrees Celsius), Chiarenza said, and the creatures would have had to deal with up to four months of winter darkness that could have affected their bone growth.
In the past, dinosaurs, which were considered large cold-blooded lizards, were considered unlikely to live in cold conditions, he added.
"We now know that they probably had more metabolisms and adaptations similar to those of birds, allowing them to survive in harsher environments and for herbivorous dinosaurs to survive on a smaller supply of forage," he said.
The raptor baby could have fed on a thumb-sized marsupial called Unnuakomys or the small mammal Cimolodon, according to the study. Their fossils have been found in the Arctic region.