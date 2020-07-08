Baby Raptor Discovered in Alaska May Have Been a Permanent Resident of the Ancient Arctic





Analysis of the tip of a fossilized jaw, just 14 millimeters long, found in northern Alaska, showed that the creature was a type of dromaeosaurid, a group of closely related bird predatory dinosaurs, whose members include the Velociraptor. , the dinosaurs that terrorized in "Jurassic Park."

The jaw would have been from a young dinosaur chick, and the early stage of bone development suggests that it was born nearby.

Many paleontologists believe that the Arctic was a migration route for many types of dinosaurs when they crossed between Asia and North America, but so far little evidence has been found to suggest that the animals lived there year after year.

"If juveniles of these dinosaurs are found, it means these animals had to spend a lot of time mating and nesting at these sites," said Tony Fiorillo, a paleontologist at Southern Methodist University in Texas and chief curator of the Perot Museum. of Nature and Science.