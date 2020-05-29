Baby Yoda's early designs for The Mandalorian weren't so cute

The Mandalorian star was not Pedro Pascal like Din Djarin. Instead, it's the adorable little green baby named Child, also known as Baby Yoda. It is surprising that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been able to keep the little one a secret for so long, especially since he had been spoken to for years before he ended up on the hit Disney + series. However, thanks to Disney Gallery: The MandalorianWe know it wasn't always going to be that cute. It almost ended in a horrible little mess.

All of you, these original concept art designs for baby Yoda 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ig6rW10OaS – Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) May 29, 2020

In the last episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau points out that everyone involved "had a vision of what a bad version of (Baby Yoda) was" when they were gathering ideas. Make a baby version of an icon Star Wars The character was never going to be an easy task. Turns out Favreau already had some ideas he had been working on, though he didn't realize it would be for Star Wars at the time. He had this to say.

RELATED: Simon Pegg Wants To Come Back As Bounty Hunter Dengar In The Mandalorian

"The big ears look, we inherited it from Yoda, and I had already worried about the big eyes look and the use of the ears for movement because I had been working on a virtual reality project called Gnomes and Goblins for many years "

Jon Favreau was pretty sure he knew what the Child needed immediately when they started to develop. The Mandalorian. I wanted something that didn't happen much in the facials department, so "it was all about your eyes looking at you and your ears moving." They ended up with some big eyes and huge ears, just like what Favreau wanted, but it was still a difficult start. "Some of them were too cute, some were too ugly, some were in the wrong proportions," says the showrunner.

As soon as the basics dropped, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau started working on the derailments. Finally, they had a breakthrough. "It was an image Chris Alzmann made that had him wrapped in what looked like a flight jacket or something, we didn't know," says Favreau when he talks about the winning design. "His eyes were a little weird and he looked a little out of place. We found him charming and that became the rally image we said, 'This is good'."

After that, The Mandalorian the crew had to keep baby Yoda a secret, which would have been much easier to do if it had been super ugly and scary. Werner Herzog also praised the Boy and the team who did a "phenomenal" job bringing it to life through the practical effects of the old school. "There are no limits and what you can do here with new technologies is just extraordinary, very much to my liking," said Herzog, who has not been shy about his love for Baby Yoda. You can see the first Baby Yoda designs below, thanks to SoundWave Twitter bill.

Topics: The Mandalorian, Star Wars, Baby Yoda