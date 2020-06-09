BabyNames.com Makes Powerful Statement Honoring Black Lives Lost in Police Violence

We only found out their names after his death. But you can find them on the BabyNames.com home page, a popular name-planning website for expectant parents.

"Each of these names was someone's baby," says the site.

In place of the usual popular name and baby photo classifications, the site's home page features a black box with dozens of names, all belonging to black Americans who have died from police violence or, in some cases, by hands. civilians.

It's a relatively unexpected post from the site (and a foldable one that visitors can get out of if they want to), and another example of corporate entry into the Black Lives Matter movement.