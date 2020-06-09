BabyNames.com Makes Powerful Statement Honoring Black Lives Lost in Police Violence

We only found out their names after his death. But you can find them on the BabyNames.com home page, a popular name-planning website for expectant parents.
"Each of these names was someone's baby," says the site.
In place of the usual popular name and baby photo classifications, the site's home page features a black box with dozens of names, all belonging to black Americans who have died from police violence or, in some cases, by hands. civilians.
It's a relatively unexpected post from the site (and a foldable one that visitors can get out of if they want to), and another example of corporate entry into the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Black Lives Matter" became a familiar phrase during the 2014 protests in Ferguson, Missouri, which erupted after Michael Brown, 18, was shot dead by police. But most companies have only begun to support the movement and accept the phrase now, as thousands of Americans join protests across the country to demand justice for black Americans and the responsibility of the police.
Companies like Amazon, Netflix and Nike have shared solidarity messages with the Black Lives Matter movement. In some cases, companies recognize their own failings and racism within their structures.
Many of the corporate statements have been criticized as empty gestures. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement about the protests was widely derided as he presided over the league when Field Marshal Colin Kaepernick began his kneeling protest over police brutality. Kaepernick has not signed with a team since 2017, which many attribute to his political beliefs.
And when Twitter began attaching warning labels to President Donald Trump's tweets that contained false information, Facebook was put on hold for refusing to do the same. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he would donate $ 10 million to groups fighting for racial equality, but agreed that the company "needs to do more."
In particular, Philando Castile's death after being shot by the police in 2016 was captured on Facebook Live, as were some other fatal encounters with the police.