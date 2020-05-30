Bachelor Colton and Cassie announce breakup on Instagram

After almost two years, Cassie and Colton separated. However, it appears to be a friendly split, as they promised to remain friends.

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have joined the long list of couples who met in The Bachelor and it was not at a distance. They announced their breakup on Friday.

Colton and Cassie were never engaged. Once Cassie hit the bottom three in the Colton season, she decided she was going to break up with him just before the fantasy suites. At the time, Colton was a virgin. It seemed like he was prepared to lose his virginity to Cassie. But she ended things with him, which led to the infamous fence jump. He realized that the only thing he could do to get Cassie back was to get rid of his two remaining women, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams. It worked. But ever since their post-show relationship began, Colton always seemed more interested in Cassie than in him. The relationship never seemed to be one that would advance to the altar. And they may have decided to part at the perfect time, when our country is preoccupied with much more pressing issues today to spend too much time rebuilding what may have gone wrong.

The twin Instagram posts, which have become the fashion for singles couples to announce breakups, conveyed a message that the two plan to stay close even after taking separate paths. Colton wrote the two plans to remain friends, adding: "This is not the end of our story, it is the beginning of a whole new chapter for us."

Cassie's post was much longer. She said neither of them was prepared to discuss the matter, but it is highly possible that they were concerned about the news leak if they had not released statements on their own. She acknowledged that her silence led some to believe that the two had separated. She said, With everything we've been through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton a lot and I respect him a lot. " She added, "We have learned and grown a lot in the past two years, and we will always recover. Always."

Colton spent a lot of time with Cassie's family while recovering from the coronavirus. It had been four weeks since neither of them had shared a photo on Instagram. The writing was on the wall. Now our attention is turned to who Cassie and Colton will date. It should be interesting if one of them returns to the Bachelor Nation dating group.

