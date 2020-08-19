back-to-school-shopping-is-off-to-a-slow-start

New York (CNN) The back-to-school shopping season is off to a slow start as uncertainty swirls around if and when children will go back into classrooms, according to America’s biggest retailers.

The school shopping period typically extends from June through August.

But in the midst of the pandemic, school districts nationwide are struggling with setting an exact date to bring students safely back to classrooms. Some are going straight to a remote learning option at the beginning of the school year.

Walmart and Target (TGT) said on earnings calls this week that families were delaying purchases as a result.

“There’s something close to 56 million students in the K-12 bracket that are waiting to go back to school. And as of this week, it looks like well over 60% will start school remotely,” Target CEO Brian Cornell, said in a call with analysts Wednesday.