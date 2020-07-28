Back to school: some kids scared as adults debate reopening risks





Like the rest of us, children in this country have been told to stay indoors, wash their hands, and wear a mask for months. For some children, restrictions, what they've heard on the news, and their own personal experience with Covid-19 have made the outside world feel like a dangerous place.

"Now it's different, I can see that," said Rose Israel, whose 6-year-old son Jeremiah Israel-James has refused to go outside in recent weeks. On the rare occasion that Jeremiah agrees to leave his East Harlem home, he must first look out the window, declaring him safe when "there aren't many people out there."

Once out, Jeremiah wants to get back in as quickly as possible. "Before, when I was outside, I wanted to explore, I wanted to see, now everything is 'Let's go and come back, mom'," added Israel.

"There is no doubt that this has been an extremely stressful and somewhat traumatic experience for many of us," said Dr. Barbara Robles-Ramamurthy, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Texas Health Science Center. in San Antonio. , UT Health San Antonio.