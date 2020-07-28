Back to school: some kids scared as adults debate reopening risks

Like the rest of us, children in this country have been told to stay indoors, wash their hands, and wear a mask for months. For some children, restrictions, what they've heard on the news, and their own personal experience with Covid-19 have made the outside world feel like a dangerous place.
"Now it's different, I can see that," said Rose Israel, whose 6-year-old son Jeremiah Israel-James has refused to go outside in recent weeks. On the rare occasion that Jeremiah agrees to leave his East Harlem home, he must first look out the window, declaring him safe when "there aren't many people out there."
Once out, Jeremiah wants to get back in as quickly as possible. "Before, when I was outside, I wanted to explore, I wanted to see, now everything is 'Let's go and come back, mom'," added Israel.
"There is no doubt that this has been an extremely stressful and somewhat traumatic experience for many of us," said Dr. Barbara Robles-Ramamurthy, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the University of Texas Health Science Center. in San Antonio. , UT Health San Antonio.
"I think the lack of information, the misinformation, the uncertainty of how things will be in the coming months of the school year is extremely stressful and difficult for families to handle," he added.
Throughout these months of isolation, Robles-Ramamurthy has been encouraging parents to take their children outside while socially distancing themselves and wearing masks. "(Children) need to see the blue skies and white clouds and green trees and other children laughing and playing. We need those everyday experiences."
"What about school? You have to go to school." Israel asked her son. "No mom, I don't want to go to school, I don't go to school, they will kill me. I don't want to die," Jeremiah replied.
Children struggling with anxiety
Jeremiah, like many children, is struggling with anxiety for the next school year, Robles-Ramamurthy explained. "I have been listening to children say things like 'I don't want to go to school and get coronavirus'," he said.
Some children may have an easier time than others making the transition to in-person education, said Dr. Neha Chaudhary, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School and co-founder of Stanford Brainstorm.
"They might even be excited to go back to school and see their friends and go back to that environment," he said.
But for others, especially those who have already struggled with anxiety, the transition back will be difficult, he added.
Children like Jeremiah will also bring an additional layer of personal experience with Covid-19 to school. In her case, both her grandmother and aunt, who live in the same house in New York City, contracted severe Covid-19 cases.
"Whenever my mother felt like she couldn't breathe, Jeremiah was always there." Israel said. "He said 'I want to see, I want to see what's going on, mom'. You know, he loves them, and that's when he started to understand more about Covid," he added.
Children's varying levels Fear, anxiety, and personal experiences with Covid-19 can make it harder to learn this fall.
"When a child is anxious or fearful, the parts of his brain responsible for attention, thinking, and learning simply can't function as well," said Chaudhary.
"Teachers might find that some children are more distractible, seemingly disconnected, don't understand the material as easily, or even easily upset or more emotionally reactive," he added.
Both Chaudhary and Robles-Ramamurthy recognized The enormous task that awaits both teachers and parents, and yet remains optimistic for this fall, emphasizing the resilience and ability of children to adapt to changing circumstances.
"(Children) are often more likely to adapt to the new rules gracefully than adults, as long as we help them navigate the potholes along the way," said Chaudhary. "And that means supporting teachers so they can support our children," he said.