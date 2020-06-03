Back To The Future Only Exists Because of Superman (Seriously)

Believe it or not, it was Superman who gave Doc Brown everything he needed to travel back in time in the Back to the Future trilogy.

Even though they live in two different universes, Superman once helped Doc Brown from the Return to the future Movies uncover the secret of time travel, even if it's the last way any fan would expect.

The audience of the cinema will remember the end of the original. Return to the future, When Doc reappeared on his Plutonium powered DeLorean time machine in 1985, to warn Marty McFly and his girlfriend Jennifer that they must come to the distant future of 2015 to save their children. Doc reveals that he has made some updates to the time machine, which now works with ordinary garbage thanks to a matter-energy converter called "Mr. Fusion", and thanks to a "floating conversion" it is able to fly. In Back to the future Part IIDoc also revealed to Marty that he had picked up several other useful future devices and even visited a rejuvenation clinic that had aged him by some decades.

However, all this begs the question: how could Doc pay for all this future team? After all, the money is still in use in 2015, and the items actually cost considerably more than in 1985, thanks to inflation (the floating conversion alone cost a whopping $ 39,999.95). Also, Doc had already spent his family's fortune building the time machine, which means he already had very little funds. The answer? Superman.

The IDW Return to the future The comic book series answers many of these questions. Featuring stories from screenwriter Bob Gale himself, the series takes place between Return to the future movies, as well as new stories that continue the saga of time travel. The comic also helps resolve many burning questions from fans: Back to the future # 4, for example, it allows readers to experience Doc's first visit to 2015 from the scientist's point of view. According to the comic, Doc came by chance in 2015 during a nostalgic "1980s Car Show," which helped him avoid questions about why his car couldn't fly. Also, Doc even won first prize at the car show as everyone was so excited to see a real DeLorean The prize turned out to be a 10% off coupon for a floating conversion, which still left Doc in distress for $ 36,0000.

When Doc explored the 2015 Hill Valley, he realized that the future had a lot to offer, but also that he couldn't afford any of the amazing gadgets and inventions. Hoping to raise some quick cash, Doc tried pawning some devices starting in 1985, but quickly discovered that inventions like VCRs and cell phones were worth almost nothing in the future. Finally, Doc visited the library where, after learning how to use some fantastic future invention called "the Internet": he did some research and discovered "the greatest investment in the history of man". Returning to the DeLorean, Doc traveled to April 18, 1938 where he invested a single silver dollar to purchase ten copies … of Action Comics # 1.

That's right, the biggest investment in man's history turned out to be a comic showing Superman's first appearance. While each issue only cost Doc ten cents in 1938, in 2015 he was able to sell a single copy for him Low ball price of 2.5 million dollars. Realizing that he was now prepared for life and could simply sell a comic book whenever he had little cash, Doc went shopping and turned his car into a floating plane, bought a Mr. Fusion device, and He added years to his clinical life of rejuvenation.

It is a hilarious explanation for why Doc Brown never seems to be suffering from money after the original. Return to the future, and one that any comic fanatic can appreciate. However, it is strange that Doc would be perfectly fine filling his wallet with valuable Superman comics when he rebuked Marty for basically trying to do the same with a future Sports Almanac in Back to the future Part II. However, it is a fun story that takes readers on a joyous walk between the seconds of the Return to the future saga.

