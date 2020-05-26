Back to the future Part III 30th anniversary is today, and fans celebrate on Twitter

Fans saw Marty McFly and Doc Brown travel back in time to the Old West 30 years ago today, when Back to the Future Part III was released on this day in 1990. Now, in honor of the film's 30th anniversary, fans They have taken social media to share their thoughts and memories of the classic sequel. Although the film's setting is a far cry from Hill Valley in 1955 and a futuristic 2015, Back to the future Part III It was a hit with fans and is still as fondly remembered as its predecessors three decades later.

"I really adore this movie. Only The Train Heist is one of my favorite sequences in the series, and some of the best film music (by Alan Silvestri). I could watch again today!" one Back to the future Part III Fan states on Twitter. "I used to think this was the weakest trilogy when I was younger, but now I love it," says another fan, sharing the same sentiments that others have expressed that the sequel has become more appreciated with age. "Back to the future III he's 30 years old Wow, that movie series is older than me, but he's one of my all-time favorites, "writes one of the youngest fans of the online franchise.

Artist Drew Struznan, who painted the original posters for the Back to the Future movies, also tweeted about the 30th anniversary of the second sequel with an interesting revelation about his poster. "They wanted 'Clara' to be added to the poster at the last minute. I painted it separately and they dropped it onto the poster mechanically," Struzan says in his tweet. And he adds: "Later, I cut it and stripped it into the finished art. You would never know if you were to see it." He's absolutely right if you ask me, and you can see for yourself by looking at the poster in Struzan's tweet below.

Great Scott! #BackToTheFuturePartIII it's 30! They wanted "Clara" added to the poster at the last minute. I painted it separately and they dropped it onto the poster mechanically. Later, I cut and stripped her into the finished art. You would never know if you saw it. pic.twitter.com/haVjdUyAI9 – Drew Struzan (@DrewStruzan) May 25, 2020

Back to the future Part III it serves as the final installment in the trilogy, culminating the series with the adventures of Marty and Doc in the west. Although Doc is hooked, has children, and builds a new time machine for himself through a flying train, the days of time travel seem to be over for Marty at the end of the sequel when the classic DeLorean is totally destroyed. Creators Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale have emphatically stated over the years that they have no plans to produce a new sequel or reboot the beloved series, i.e. the original. Return to the future trilogy as we know, is all there will be. And most of us wouldn't have it any other way.

Happy 30 to Back to the future Part IIIAnd if you're looking to watch the movie to celebrate the occasion, you can do so on Netflix as the classic sequel is airing now. What if, Return to the future and Back to the future Part II they're also streaming, which means Netflix subscribers can celebrate Memorial Day with a Return to the future marathon. You can check out some of the tweets about the 30th anniversary of the third movie below.

Woohoo! Back to the Future 3 came out 30 years ago. I used to think I was the weakest in the trilogy when I was younger, but now I love it. What is your favorite BTTF movie?#BTTF#Return to the futurepic.twitter.com/Dh1Wmcrc2Q – Bear (@TheRetroBearDen) May 25, 2020

Happy 30 Back to the Future 3. I really adore this movie. Only The Train Heist is one of my favorite sequences in the series, and some of @SilvestriMusic The best music for movies. I could look again today! https://t.co/zFeuWgxFy0 – Mo Shafeek (@moshafeek) May 25, 2020

Back to the future III is 30 years old? Wow, that movie series is older than me, but it's one of my all-time favorites. – Daniel Pérez (@Danny_McDanster) May 25, 2020

Back to the Future III came out today 30 years ago. That's the same amount of time Marty traveled in the first movie. pic.twitter.com/qDm9G5wmeK – MouseInfo (@MouseInfo) May 25, 2020

BACK TO THE FUTURE PART III is 30. It was one of those movies that I wanted to see so much that I had dreams of seeing it, apparently in real time. I saw him twice on opening weekend. I saw him one more time 2 months later. I really wanted to say goodbye to my friends. pic.twitter.com/dLTVV55Prb – Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) May 25, 2020

30 years ago: ZZ Top Rock Hill Valley in & # 39; Back to the Future III & # 39; https://t.co/03sCqhFuV7pic.twitter.com/LJI1gFckd9 – Jackisa Music (@jcksaMusic) May 25, 2020

Happy 30th anniversary of Back to the future Part III – Xash Archangel-12 (@zerdocc) May 25, 2020

