However, there’s a new family-friendly film coming to Netflix in December 2021. Also, Back to the Outback is a computer-animated musical adventure comedy. It follows an Australian koala, who travels through the Australian outback in search of his missing father.

Back to the Outback will be a musical comedy, with Tim Minchin writing the music. The story has been written by Gregory Lessans and Harry Cripps. The animation will be launched on Netflix as well. Nevertheless, below are some details of the film’s production, cast, release date, and many other details.

Back to the Outback Releasing in December this Year

We know you have been waiting for a long time! Well, we can’t wait to release this film on Netflix and your home screens. We know you will love it as much as we do.

Back To The Outback is an upcoming computer-animated musical adventure comedy. The musical is set to release on December 10, 2021, on Netflix. The musical will be amazing and we can’t wait to see a teaser for the same.

Who is Voicing the Characters of the Upcoming Animated Musical?

We have gathered a few names that will be voicing the characters in this upcoming animated musical. We can’t wait to release more information about the same! Isla Fisher is all set as Maddie with Tim Minchin as Tom.

We will be waiting to hear Eric Bana as Chaz, a zookeeper, and Guy Pearce as Frank. Miranda Tapsell will be featuring Zoe, Angus Imrie as Nigel, and Jacki Weaver as Jackie, a crocodile.

There are few other voice-over artists like Rachel House as Jacinta, Celeste Barber as Kayla, a koala. and Wayne Knight as Phil, a platypus.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will also be Aislinn Derbez as Legs, a redback spider, Diesel La Torraca as Chaz’s adventure-seeking partner., and Lachlan Ross Power as a Tasmanian devil.

Back to the Outback: Plotline to Keep You Excited

The plotline of the animation will go around the deadly creatures who escape from the zoo. It will have many mishaps, but the characters will work through them to save their lives.

The animals will have fun adventures throughout the film. Undoubtedly, the movie will glue you to your screens.