Netflix has a train of original animated movies coming out. One is called “Back to the Outback.” The movie is being made by Reel FX Creative Studios and will be out in 2021. The same animation team who made other movies like “Free Birds” and “Book of Life,” helped make “UglyDolls.” And they also did some work on “Scoob!” The new film is the sixth original animated feature for Netflix after “Klaus,” “The Willoughbys,” and more.

Netflix announced that they are making a new movie called “Back to the Outback.” This will be an animated film with music in it. You can find out all about this movie by clicking on the link below.

What is the release date of Back to the Outback?

“Back to the Outback” is coming to Netflix on December 10th, 2021. The animated film Back to the Outback will be released in late 2021. The official release date of the film Back to the Outback is not declared yet. If we get any update about the release date of the film Back to the Outback, we will update it here. Go to this website every day. The film Back to the Outback will be on Netflix and we will talk about the cast of the movie.

What is the plot back to the Outback?

Dangerously cute animals are on the loose in “Back to the Outback.” They were in a house for humans to stare at them, but they wanted to live free in the Australian Outback. A group of animals band together to get rid of a snake that is poisoning their forest. The leader of the group is Maddie, who meets Zoe, Frank, and Nigel. They get along well. But then they find out that there’s also a koala named Pretty Boy who wants to help them get rid of the snake. Animals try to escape. Chaz and his mini-me are following them.

This movie is about Australian creatures who escape from the zoo. They are tired of being inside in the reptile house. Humans think they are monsters, but they are not! This adventure is in Australia with a lot of interesting, scary things. The film Back to the Outback was directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps. It was produced by Daniela Mazzucato. Harry Cripps and Greg Lessans wrote the screenplay for the film. The music in the movie is done by Rupert Gregson-Williams. The animated movie ‘Back to the Outback’ was made by Netflix Animation, Reel FX Animation Studios, and Weed Road Pictures. Netflix distributed this film. The film was executive-produced by Akiva Goldsman. Let’s talk about the release date of ‘Back to the Outback’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will be starring in Back to the Outback?

Find the cast of the movie Back to the Outback.

1. Isla Fisher as Maddie

2. Eric Bana as Chaz

3. Miranda Tapsell as Zoe

4. Rachel House as Jacinta

5. Celeste Barber as Kayla

6. AislinnDerbez as Legs

7. Lachlan Ross Power as a Tasmanian Devil

8. Tim Minchin as Pretty Boy

9. Guy Pearce as Frank

10. Angus Imrie as Nigel

11. Keith Urban as Doug

12. Wayne Knight as Phil

13. Diesel Cash La Torraca as Chaz’s Adventure Seeking Partner

14. Jacki Weaver as Jackie

What are the other details related to it?

The movie called “Back to the Outback” is coming out. It is about an adventure in which people are singing. The voice cast includes Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Angus Imrie, Keith Urban, and Jacki Weaver. This was made by Reel FX Animation Studios, Weed Road Pictures, and Netflix. Akiva Goldsman also served as an executive producer.