Backstage news about Drew Gulak's signing with WWE | Newsdio

As noted above, Drew Gulak returned to the active roster and is expected to return to SmackDown this week. Gulak signed a new contract just over a week after his previous contract expired.

Dave Meltzer Last week, he noted that Gulak was being represented by agent Barry Bloom to handle his contractual conversations. Bloom is a high-profile agent who has represented tons of big names in the past, including Triple H, Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and many others since the 1990s.

Meltzer noted today on Wrestling Observer Radio that Gulak was not looking for independent dating, and the promoters who tried to book it were under the impression that he already had a destination. That destination turned out to be WWE.

"I know people who tried to book him for future dates because he was actually a free agent," said Meltzer. "It could have been on Double or Nothing. When people tried to contact him, they knew he was going somewhere because he wasn't interested in anything, so he was supposed to go to WWE or AEW, who had decided he wasn't there. I'm not going anywhere else.

The money was the reason Gulak didn't sign before his previous deal expires, so presumably this time he got a better deal.