Backstage news on Vince McMahon's decision to bring the "fans" back tonight on WWE Raw and SmackDown | Newsdio

As noted above, WWE will have "fans" to attend tonight's Monday Night Raw episode. The show is currently being recorded and SmackDown will be recorded immediately thereafter.

Next week's Raw and SmackDown episode will be filmed tomorrow. At this point, no decision has been made on whether there will be "fans" on NXT on Wednesday night.

The "fans" who will attend will actually be development people. They will be there to add noise to the shows, similar to what AEW does for their weekly Dynamite shows.

I was told that the reason WWE waited so long to make the decision was that Vince McMahon felt it was a bad aspect for the company to have so many people sitting in the Performance Center during a time when health is pressing social distancing. . AEW experts have been able to avoid the use of fighters and personnel at Daily’s Place because everyone is tested for COVID-19 from Jacksonville, Florida, they have many tests available to anyone in the city who needs them. The other advantage AEW has is Daily’s Place is an outdoor location and the Performance Center is a small building where the virus can easily spread.

The word circulating on the PC is that the changes that will be made this week will be the new normal until they are allowed to bring fans back. Vince McMahon still hopes to have fans in time for SummerSlam. However, the show is unlikely to take place in Boston as originally scheduled.