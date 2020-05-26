Backstage news on why Matt Riddle is finally called to the WWE main roster | Newsdio

As many of you already know, WWE NXT star Matt Riddle is on his way to the main roster. He was filming stuff that could air this week or next week on SmackDown, so his Wednesday game with Timothy Thatcher could be the last on the NXT brand.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about Riddle's call to the main roster, noting that the problem is probably money. The main move on the list would mean they would pay him more now and they want to keep him happy so he can sign a new deal and keep him away from companies like ROH, NJPW and AEW. New Japan Pro Wrestling had an interest in Riddle a couple of years ago before signing his contract with WWE.

Meltzer said the following about Riddle in WOR:

"However, they had to raise him because he could have gone where he wanted and there are companies: AEW is spending money for the talent they want, New Japan when they get started you know they will be looking for new guys, and Ring Of Honor has spent money on Key guys and (Riddle) would be – if (ROH) spent money for Bandit, they would certainly spend a lot of money for Matt Riddle. ”

“I had a lot more places where I could earn a lot more money than NXT, almost everywhere. So they had to raise him. The reality is that they had to take him to the main list. "

One thing to note is that Paul Heyman has been a great defender of Riddle, but will instead be working on Bruce Prichard's SmackDown brand. One possible reason why Riddle will not go to Raw is that there is heat between him and Brock Lesnar. Lesnar usually returns during the summer months for SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see if Riddle gets a big boost or if he gets pushed towards the center of the card like many other NXT fighters before him.

As seen below, Riddle has fallen silent and has not commented on reports that he will be moving to SmackDown:

If 12-year-old I could see me now, I would be very excited brother!

STALLION 4 LIFE pic.twitter.com/1NFZZclCPx – matthew's riddle (@SuperKingofBros) May 24, 2020

