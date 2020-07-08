Bad Bunny makes Playboy story on new cover

Written by Karina Tsui, CNN

On Tuesday, Playboy magazine released its first digital cover featuring Puerto Rican cheat artist Bad Bunny. The 26-year-old actor stars in two cover versions, and is the first man to appear alone on the cover of the publication, with the exception of the late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Taken by the famous photographer Stillz in Miami, Florida, the images that accompany the main article "Bad Bunny is Not Playing God" show the artist's exuberant style. He is depicted modeling everything from a gold Versace gown adorned with a laurel wreath and chains to elaborate nail designs. Her lips in a close-up shot are even decorated with little Playboy bunnies.

Born as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny is known both for his music that goes beyond limits and for his clothing choices, such as colorful costumes, painted nails, shorts, which offer alternative expressions of masculinity and Latino identity.

In the Playboy article, Bunny talks about love: "I think sex is a giant world, and everyone is free to see it how they want and do it with whoever they want, how they want, with infinite possibilities." He also shares the success of his second album "Yo Hago Lo que Me La La Gana" ("I Do What I Want"), which peaked at number 2 on the US Billboard chart, and became the Best Album in Spanish of all time, with themes that address sexism head on.

"The music industry and society in general (treat women) as if they were nothing," he said. "Women are human beings and they deserve respect and the same treatment as anyone else."

The digital feature comes amid significant changes in Playboy. In March, the magazine announced that it would suspend its print edition in the United States for the rest of the year, citing the "disruption" in production and supply chains caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Top image caption: Bad Bunny performs on stage during the 2020 Spotify Awards at the Auditorio Nacional on March 5, in Mexico City, Mexico.