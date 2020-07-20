Bad diets in the US are a threat to national security





Diet-related illnesses are a growing burden on the United States economy, worsening health disparities and affecting national security, according to a document published Monday in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Poor nutrition is the leading cause of disease in the US, with unhealthy diets killing more than half a million people each year, wrote a group of experts who formed the Federal Nutrition Research Advisory Group.

About 46% of adults in the country have a low-quality general diet, and this number rises to 56% for children, according to the document.

Meanwhile, US health spending has almost tripled between 1979 and 2018, from 6.9% to 17.7% of gross domestic product. These increases in health spending, the advisory group said, affect government budgets, the competitiveness of the US private sector, and workers' wages.