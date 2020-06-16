BAFTA Awards postponed until April 2021 due to coronavirus

Next year's British Academy Awards ceremony was postponed by two months, organizers said Tuesday.

The move follows the Hollywood film academy's decision to change the Oscars 2021 from February to April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The British Academy said the award ceremony will take place on April 11, instead of the one previously announced on February 14. The academy has also changed the eligibility rules so that films whose theatrical releases were reduced or switched to online-only releases will be eligible for consideration.

Film committee chairman Marc Samuelson said the new date "would give all films the best possible chance to be released and properly considered."

Theaters in Britain have been closed since March 20 as part of a national shutdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The date of the 2022 awards, known as BAFTA, is being reviewed.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC television network announced that the 93rd Academy Awards will now be held on April 25, 2021, eight weeks after originally planned due to the effects of the pandemic on the Cinema industry. It is the fourth postponement in the history of the Oscars.

British Awards generally take place a week or two before the Oscars and have become a major award season booth.

Associated Press contributed to this report.