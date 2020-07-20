Bahamas to Close Borders to US Travelers Due to Coronavirus

The Bahamas is closing its borders to visitors to the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis cited recent spikes in the COVID-19 cases as the reason for the restrictions, which he announced on Sunday, three weeks after the Caribbean country reopened heavily on international travel, reported the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

"Unfortunately, the situation here at home has already deteriorated since we started reopening our national economy," said Minnis.

"It has deteriorated at an exponential rate since we reopened our international borders."

All air and sea travel to and from the neighboring United States will be closed as of Wednesday at midnight, he said.

Any American still on the islands will be able to depart after that date in special accommodations.

Tourists from Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union will continue to be allowed, as long as they provide proof that they tested negative for the virus at least 10 days before arrival.

The island nation of about 390,000 registered 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, totaling 153, according to the Bahamas' Ministry of Health. Eleven people have died from the virus in the Bahamas.