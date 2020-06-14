Baker Mayfield & # 39; absolutely & # 39; will kneel during the national anthem

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this coming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism.

Mayfield has spoken openly about the need for greater understanding and justice in the nation following the murder of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

"It is a crucial time for change," Mayfield said Thursday. "What is being addressed now has obviously been happening for a long time. So now everyone is finally coming together to address it. And doing it the right way to hold people accountable."

Mayfield wore a "I can't breathe" shirt while exercising. Later, he posted another message describing his position on kneeling.

"Everyone so upset by my comment doesn't understand the reason behind kneeling in the first place," Mayfield wrote. “I have the utmost respect for our military, police and people who serve OUR country. It is about equality and that everyone is treated the same because we are all human. It's been ignored for a long time and it's also my fault for not being more polite and remaining silent. "

"If I lose fans, that's fine. I've always said what I think. And that's from the heart."

On Friday, Houston Texans coach Bill O & # 39; Brien said he would kneel with his players if they decided to do so during the anthem.

Earlier this week, although he didn't go as far as O'Brien, Browns new coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear that he would back his players in any peaceful rally.

"My position is that I want to make sure that we support our players," Stefanski said. “First things first, I want to make sure I sit with them and talk. … I can promise you this, we will spend as much time as necessary to make sure that we are all on the same page and that we are a united front of a player, personal, whatever (point of view). "

Stefanski attended a peaceful protest last weekend and has encouraged his players to "enter the arena".