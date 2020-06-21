The world's first birthday party was celebrated with a pot of sourdough ingredients, which has been making bread for 65 years.

The sourdough starter was brought to England in 1955, where it has been in constant use at a bakery in Bristol.

Sourdough makers create their breads using an "starter," a mixture of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. A part of that is added to fresh flour, warm water and salt, which is kneaded to make the dough. The starter is replenished with fresh organic rye flour and water to keep it going for future doughs.

Some bakers simply replenish the same starter repeatedly, essentially using the same batch for years.

And at Hobbs House Bakery in Bristol, a party was held for a lot that has been in use since 1955.

Staff have fondly rated the mix as the company's "hardest-working employee", and some think it may be even older than 65. The first gift was a gift from another baker who traveled from Germany and settled in England after World War II.

This means that it may have been used for generations before reaching Britain, although the bakery only dates from when it landed in your hands.

Since then it has been nourished and cared for daily, and every day something is taken out to bake new breads.

"We like to call our sourdough starter the most hardworking employee in the bakery, such an important staff member deserves a proper birthday celebration every June," said Alice Drake of Hobbs House Bakery.

"We love sharing our family recipes, equipment, and ingredients; baker to baker, especially our sourdough starter."

"In the past few weeks it has been great to see such a huge increase in demand for sourdough baking, we have shipped many hundreds of jars of our sourdough starter across the country to budding bakers. We love the idea that thousands Breads have been enjoyed across the country, all baked with our edible heritage, becoming custodian of this is priceless. "

