Balk in baseball coronavirus talks as negotiations drag on

An email from baseball commissioner Rob Manfred to union chief Tony Clark led to a stumbling block in lengthy talks to start the delayed pandemic season.

The players' association executive committee will vote and reject the latest Major League Baseball offer for a 60-game season on Sunday.

Players want 70 games and $ 275 million more than what teams offer. They are concerned that if a resurgence of the new coronavirus causes the 2020 season to shorten, the deal being negotiated would block innovations by 2021 and reduce the union's bargaining power.

Manfred wrote that if fewer than the number of games agreed this year were played, the 2021 changes would be reversed in a way that would leave them for renegotiation, people familiar with the email told The Associated Press. People spoke on condition of anonymity because no statements were authorized.

Players did not vote and will consider their next move.

Elements of the proposed settlement for 2020 and 2021 include the expanded playoffs, the use of the designated hitter in games involving National League teams, and uniform advertising. The only items for 2020 include starting additional innings with the runner in the second and a discussion on whether tied games are allowed after a specific total of innings plus player re-entry into additional innings.

Some players would prefer that there be no agreement and that Manfred unilaterally order the schedule. Because players have insisted on full pro-rata payout, he has threatened a schedule of about 50 games.

The proposed settlement would give Manfred the right to suspend or cancel the game if "restrictions are imposed on travel across the United States" or if he determines, after consulting medical experts and the union, that there has been a change in circumstances posing "irrational health and safety risk to players or staff to organize such games, even without the attendance of fans."

The MLB proposal for 60 games includes a salary of $ 1.48 billion plus a group of postseason players of $ 25 million, while the union's plan includes $ 1.73 billion in salary and a group of $ 50 million.

In the absence of an agreement, the union would file a claim alleging that MLB violated the provision in the March 26 agreement acknowledging that "each party will work in good faith as soon as possible to start, play and complete the championship season 2020 more complete and post-season than is economically feasible, "subject to various provisions.

Those provisions say that without MLB's consent, the season will not begin until there are no legal restrictions on playing in front of fans in the 30 ballparks of the regular season, with no relevant travel restrictions and no health or safety risks for the players, the staff or the spectators. playing in the 30 regular stadiums. The agreement also says the parties "will discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing in the absence of spectators or at appropriate substitute neutrals."

MLB had proposed that the season be extended from July 19 or 20 to September 27, the shortest since the 1870s, while the union agreed on the start date and said it should end on September 30, or before, using double heads. Both sides proposed that pitchers and catchers report on June 26, followed by position players two days later, but they are running out of time to finalize a schedule that allows players to meet those dates.

An increase in positive testing last week in Florida caused MLB to close all 30 training camps for deep cleaning and disinfection. The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday that five players had tested positive for COVID-19.

Twenty-nine of the 30 teams now intend to conduct workouts at their regular-season stadiums in lieu of spring training sites. Toronto may be an exception due to Canadian federal and Ontario provincial restrictions.