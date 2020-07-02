Balloon rides to the edge of space by 2021

(CNN) – If you're trying to avoid viruses in the air, heading to a nearby vacuum might not be the worst idea.

A Florida company plans to take passengers to the edge of space in a high-tech version of a hot air balloon, with a pilot and up to eight travelers traveling in a pressurized capsule suspended from a huge airship.

The human spaceflight company Space Perspective has scheduled the test flight of its Neptune Spacecraft for early 2021, from the auspicious surroundings of the Landing Facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

That test flight will not triple and carry loads of research, but Space Perspective hopes that in a few years it will also take space tourists on six-hour sightseeing excursions, with a refreshment bar and social media capabilities at hand.

"We are committed to fundamentally changing the way people have access to space, both to conduct much-needed research to benefit life on Earth and to affect how we see and connect with our planet," said the founder and co-CEO of Space Perspective. Jane Poynter in a statement.

In addition to the Kennedy Space Center, Space Perspective intends to launch from Florida's Cecil Spaceport and is planning additional launch sites around the world, including the Kodiak in Alaska. It is now possible to reserve seats on the Space Perspective website, and Anchorage Daily News reports that passengers can expect to pay around $ 125,000 for a ticket.

The six-hour trips will involve a two-hour gentle climb above 99% of Earth's atmosphere to 100,000 feet, an experience, says Space Perspective, which so far has only been enjoyed by 20 people in human history.

There will be another two hours of rest for passengers to enjoy 360-degree views from the cabin before the spacecraft makes its two-hour descent into the ocean, where it will safely dive. The trip to the coast will be completed by boat.

The spacecraft was designed in collaboration with UK design studio PriestmanGoode, which is also working on a passenger module concept for Elon Musk's Hyperloop transport system.

"We looked at all the different elements that would make the experience not only memorable, but also really comfortable," said Nigel Goode, designer and co-founder of PriestmanGoode in a statement. "We wanted to make sure that passengers could get 360 degree unobstructed views and that we created an efficient space that allowed them to move during the trip."

The capsule is five meters in diameter, while the top polyethylene balloon is 100 meters in diameter when fully inflated, about the length of a soccer field.

The test flight for the Neptune spacecraft will be from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. Courtesy of PriestmanGoode

Space Perspective claims the process will be simple like boarding an airplane and that the capsule's pressurized pod offers what it describes as a "shirt sleeve environment" (although with its plans to host weddings and other events, it could also be a tie. black). )

The bathroom, he claims, is "the toilet with the best view in the known universe," and is located in the center of the capsule in the splash cone.

Space Perspective co-founders Jane Poynter and Taber MacCallum previously designed the air, food and water systems for the Biosphere 2 space base, where they lived for two years.

"Our advanced space globe is designed to operate in the near vacuum at the edge of space," says the Space Perspective website. "NASA has used similar balloons for decades to fly large research telescopes."

Because helium is in limited supply and necessary for critical medical applications, the Neptune spacecraft uses hydrogen. "The elevation gas within the globe is lighter than air and allows Neptune to float above Earth's atmosphere like an ice cube in water," says Space Perspective.

Deadlines for space tourism projects tend to be years behind their original targets, but optimism about the demand for private space travel remains high. Shares of Richard Branson's Virgin Bractic company have nearly doubled since March, despite posting a net loss of $ 60 million in the first three months of the year.

Virgin Galactic announced in June that it had signed an agreement with NASA to train private astronauts and coordinate possible trips to the International Space Station.

And in late May, Elon Musk's SpaceX became the first company to send humans into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos also has a rocket company called Blue Origin with the ambition to take tourists into space. In April, it was announced that it will receive a $ 579 million injection from NASA to develop a lunar lander, which could take astronauts to the moon in 2024.

Paul R. La Monica and Jackie Wattles contributed to this report.