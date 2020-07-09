Baltimore faces a growing wave of ATM robberies by criminals & # 39; professionals & # 39;

Baltimore authorities say the city has experienced an upward trend in ATM thefts as more and more criminals are drawn to "low-risk, high-reward" robberies.

The robberies have taken place primarily in low-income neighborhoods across Maryland, but are especially focused on Baltimore, police say.

"It probably started as a team, but I think word got out on the streets that this was low risk and high reward," said Baltimore Police Lt. Col. Kevin Jones, who helps lead the patrol division. .

ATM thieves go about their business quickly, opening the locks, before lifting the machines onto trucks or vans, which are often stolen vehicles, before fleeing the scene, The Baltimore Sun reported.

"They are fast," Steve Seo, 61, whose ATM from the liquor store was robbed, told The Sun. They look like professionals. They know what they are doing. "

Many stores are equipped with bulletproof barriers to protect their cash and their employees, but ATMs are accessible to customers and located in common areas, making them a vulnerable target. Some store owners have decided to empty the machines every night to limit potential losses.

Criminals are likely to be drawn to ATM theft because they are classified as property crimes, receiving less punishment than arresting a bank teller under threat of force.

ATM theft is also a setback for members of low-income communities who depend on machines for cash and for access to food stamps.

"Many of these stores, all in low-income areas, people have EBT, people don't have bank accounts," George Sarantopoulos, president of the National Council of ATMs and owner of an ATM business in New York City , said. "The ATM is a great asset for low-income areas and a great asset for the owners of these stores."

Although it has a unit to investigate corporate thefts, the Baltimore Police Department is having its chief of patrol track trends and gather information, The Baltimore Sun reported.

"We are actively working to close these cases," added Jones.