Baltimore Pro-Police Crowd Attends #WalkAway Demonstration at City War Memorial

Crowds of local police supporters gathered for a rally Saturday at the Baltimore War Memorial.

The event, organized by a group called #WalkAway, was held as police departments in many communities across the country dealing with frequent riots and protests, as well as efforts to cut their operating budgets or even dissolve their departments. .

Images posted on social media showed that many at the Baltimore event carried American flags or wore patriotic clothing while listening to speakers and observing artists.

RETIRED POLICE OFFICERS LAUNCH PAC TO HELP CHOOSE CANDIDATES FOR POLICE

The event was organized by the founder of the group Brandon Straka. It came just weeks after Maryland Republican Governor Larry Hogan lashed out at Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey, a Democrat who has criticized the city police union and suggested in a Twitter message from the July 4 that the city's monument to fallen city police officers be removed.

"The left has become so extreme and unforgiving that it is time for us to fight!" Straka says on the organization's website.

"The left has become so extreme and unforgiving that it is time for us to fight!" – Brandon Straka, founder, #WalkAway campaign

Saturday's speakers included Shannon Wright, a Republican running for mayor of Baltimore, a Democrat-led city of more than 600,000 residents that routinely ranks high in crime and poverty statistics.

Wright, 53, is vying to become the city's first Republican mayor since Theodore McKeldin left office in 1967.

"I am the type of leader who recognizes that the family is the cornerstone of every community," Wright said when he launched his general election campaign in June, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Wright will face City Council President Brandon Scott, who defeated former Mayor Sheila Dixon and current Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young, to win the mayoral nomination for the local Democratic Party.

Young, 66, took office in April 2019 after his predecessor, former Mayor Catherine Pugh, took a long leave of absence and then resigned, amid health problems and allegations of involvement in a sale scandal. from books.

In February, Pugh received a three-year prison sentence after reaching a guilty plea on charges of conspiracy and tax evasion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saturday's pro-police crowd also listened to Tim Fazenbaker, founder of FreeandFairElection.org, and political activists Chris Anderson, Jovani Patterson and Eugene Boikai.

Singer Joy Villa, who got attention in January for wearing a pro-Trump dress for the Grammy Awards event, performed for the crowd. She also wore the dress for Saturday's event.