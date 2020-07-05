Baltimore protesters downed a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into a port

Louis Krauss, who shared the video of the overthrow, said there were at least 300 people gathered at the scene.

"After it overturned, the statue was smashed into several pieces, which were then dragged across the plaza and dumped into the inner harbor," Krauss told CNN.

The statue has been next to Little Italy for more than 30 years and is the latest to fall in recent weeks amid protests. Both crowds of protesters and local orders have removed other tributes to Columbus, Confederate leaders, and other controversial figures representing racist parts of United States history.

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott said in a statement that he had previously suggested the statue be removed, according to WBAL.