Baltimore protesters tear down Christopher Columbus statue

BALTIMORE – Baltimore protesters tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus and dumped it into the city's inner harbor on Saturday night.

Protesters used ropes to tear down the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood, the media reported.

Protesters mobilized for the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police have called for the removal of the Columbus statues, Confederate figures and others. They say that the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was owned by the city and dedicated in 1984 by former Mayor William Donald Schaefer and President Ronald Reagan.

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young told The Sun that the collapse of the statue is part of a national and global review of the monuments "that may represent different things to different people."

"We understand that the dynamics unfolding in Baltimore are part of a national narrative," said Lester Davis.

Columbus statues have also been torn down or smashed in cities like Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Boston, where one was beheaded.