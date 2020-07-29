Baltimore Ravens superfan Mo Goba died

Was 14 years old.

"Absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Mo Gaba, a bright light that brought joy to all who knew him and hope to all who heard his story. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones," Hogan said on Twitter.

Gaba, who battled cancer four times, made headlines last year when she became the first person to announce an NFL draft pick using a draft card written in Braille.

The teenager, who regularly called Baltimore sports radio stations, was invited to announce the election after calling 98 Rock sports station in April 2019 to discuss the draft.