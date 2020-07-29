Baltimore Ravens superfan Mo Goba died

Was 14 years old.
"Absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Mo Gaba, a bright light that brought joy to all who knew him and hope to all who heard his story. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones," Hogan said on Twitter.
The teenager, who regularly called Baltimore sports radio stations, was invited to announce the election after calling 98 Rock sports station in April 2019 to discuss the draft.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was also on the line and invited Gaba to announce the team's fourth-round draft pick later that week. Harbaugh promised to roll out the red carpet for the superfan.
"What? Really? I've never done that before," Gaba said with a big smile on her face. "I would like to do that, yes."
"Thanks for everything, Mo. Rest in peace," the team wrote on Twitter, along with a graphic made of several photos of Gaba and the team members.
The Baltimore Orioles also tweeted about Gaba's death and wrote, "Thank you, Mo, for sharing your joy and infectious laugh with the team and all the countless memories we will never forget."