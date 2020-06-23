Baltimore restaurant Ouzo Bay denied service to a black boy because of his clothes. A similarly dressed white boy was allowed

On Monday, Marcia Grant, the boy's mother, posted videos on her Ouzo Bay restaurant social media channels denying her and her son service because he was wearing sports shorts.

"So we want to eat and they tell me that my son cannot eat here because there are no sports clothes. He is 9 years old. And there are children out there with tennis shoes on," Grant can be heard saying in the video, which shows his Son was wearing black tennis shoes, sports shorts and a T-shirt.

"Unfortunately, we have a dress code," says the restaurant employee, suggesting that the boy possibly change to "non-sports shorts."

Grant then turns the camera to the outside of the restaurant where you can see a white boy who Grant says "just ate here" wearing tennis shoes and a T-shirt. The employee goes on to say that based on what his boss told them while tennis shoes are allowed, shorts and sports shirts are not, and claims that the white boy's shirt is not what the restaurant would classify as a sports shirt.