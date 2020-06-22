Bambadjan Bamba: Last week the Supreme Court gave me hope (Opinion)





Before the decision was made, I tweeted: "If they decided to side with Trump, they better be ready because our movement has grown exponentially since the Dream Law began in 2001." To my delight, and hundreds of thousands of other young Dreamers, the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in our favor. Also, just days before that decision, the court instead put in place an opinion from a lower court that upheld California's sanctuary laws. Those two historical decisions are huge for us. These victories mean that all the progress we have been making to protect our communities will remain in place for now.

It's personal to me because I was on the Supreme Court last November when they started hearing oral arguments. I witnessed that historic moment when the Dreamers heroically stepped off the court side by side and chanted, "Undocumented and fearless!" Thousands of people cheered them on.

That day I also gave one of the most personal and passionate speeches I have ever delivered, at the #HomeIsHere rally. I said: "Contrary to popular belief, not all Dreamers come to this country illegally. I legally came here with my parents from Ivory Coast when I was 10 years old and my parents applied for political asylum. Due to the accumulation of USCIS, it took 20 years for our asylum case to finally be approved. I was barred from having a green card because of a technicality that was ignored by the State of the Child Protection Act (CSPA). When people say, do it legally, tell them it's not a line. Give us a path to citizenship and today we will stay on that line. "