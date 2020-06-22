Bambadjan Bamba: Last week the Supreme Court gave me hope (Opinion)

It's personal to me because I was on the Supreme Court last November when they started hearing oral arguments. I witnessed that historic moment when the Dreamers heroically stepped off the court side by side and chanted, "Undocumented and fearless!" Thousands of people cheered them on.
I started elementary school in fourth grade. I grew up in hip hop and American television shows. I was the king of homecoming in high school. I bought my first house in the United States. My daughter was born in the United States. And I am thriving in my career as a Hollywood actor in America.
The United States is the only country I know and love, like the many dreamers who built their entire lives in the country.
As a black and undocumented immigrant to the United States, this decision means that, amid a pandemic that has erupted economic uncertainty and amid national protests for social justice, I will not have the added layer of fear and anxiety of being picked up by ICE and lose it all.
This triumph is a sigh of temporary relief. It is an affirmation that all our efforts are working. That dreamers have decimated the false narrative of undocumented immigrants as a group of uneducated criminals. That Americans overwhelmingly favor a path to citizenship for us.
It's a bit of hope that we can wait for the moment to recharge and prepare for the next fight.
As a black DACA recipient, my fight does not end until we obtain a long-term legislative solution that allows us to obtain permanent legal status and reform of the criminal justice system. And I mention the criminal justice system because it acts as a "funnel" in the immigration system.
I am also aware that these two landmark decisions come three weeks after the murder of George Floyd, which sparked a powerful movement across the country and the world.
I have always believed that the fight for immigrant rights is a continuation of the Civil Rights movement. We would not have had the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1965 had it not been for the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is reassuring that the judges are not deaf to what is happening in the country and the world.
Fearing the worst, like many others, I ended up renewing my DACA application 10 months before it expired, just so I could have as much time as possible. To be undocumented in the United States is to live in perpetual uncertainty.
I have been saying that it feels like a defense mechanism, because we have been in the same tumultuous situation many times before. This administration has not only been systematically curtailing all the progress we have made since the introduction of the original Dream Act proposal in 2001, but it has also been rigorously attacking legal immigration routes to the US. USA, especially for black people. and brown nations.
Although we take a moment to celebrate, we know that unless people go out to vote in November, we will find ourselves in the same situation next year, because this administration now has the plan to legally end DACA.
Until then, last week's victory belongs to all the Dreamers who chose to come face to face with the highest court in the nation and prove that we are as American as everyone else.
To the allies who supported us and understood that to create a more perfect union they needed to fight with us. To our parents who were the original Dreamers and their endless prayers for us to have a better future in the only country we call home. To all protesters of all races, tribes and languages who fight for social justice. Although the fight is far from over, let us rejoice in the fact that our courage was tested and we were victorious.