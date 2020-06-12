Band-Aid will make black and brown bandages with skin tones







the Johnson and Johnson ( JNJ ) The bandage brand made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

The company's Instagram announcement also noted that Band-Aid plans to donate to Black Lives Matter. A spokesperson said the brand is donating $ 100,000 to BLM, in addition to the $ 10 million. Johnson and Johnson ( JNJ ) He has pledged to "combat racism and injustice in the United States" for the next three years.

"We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, collaborators, and community in the fight against racism, violence, and injustice," Band-Aid said on Instagram. "We are committed to taking steps to create tangible change for the black community."

This is not the first time that Band-Aid has launched multiracial bandages. In 2005, the company introduced its Perfect Blend brand, which included a line of bandages designed to match multi-racial skin tones. The line was suspended for "lack of interest at the time," Band-Aid said. Today, the Perfect Blend brand sells clear Band-Aid products. "We are excited to bring back a similar product with greater comfort and flexibility," Band-Aid said in a statement emailed to CNN Business, noting that he released transparent bandages for the first time in the 1950s. In the comments section of Band Aid's Wednesday announcement, some Instagram users, apparently unfamiliar with the company's late Perfect Blend line, questioned why multi-tone band-aids were previously unavailable. "HOW DID YOU TAKE THIS SO MUCH?" asked the Instagram user @ debbi3053. Others pointed out that black-owned bandage companies, including Tru-Color and Browndages, were founded years ago to address this problem. "Okay, but support @browndages, a Black-owned brand that solved this problem before you realized there are dark skin tones …" wrote Instagram user @dcdubz. Starbucks ( SBUX ) , Walmart ( WMT ) , Microsoft ( MSFT ) , Facebook ( full board ) , Apple ( AAPL ) and Bank of America ( BAC ) They are among the many brands that have changed their business practices or declared their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in the past three weeks.





