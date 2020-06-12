Band-Aid will make black and brown bandages with skin tones

"We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, collaborators, and community in the fight against racism, violence, and injustice," Band-Aid said on Instagram. "We are committed to taking steps to create tangible change for the black community."
This is not the first time that Band-Aid has launched multiracial bandages.
In 2005, the company introduced its Perfect Blend brand, which included a line of bandages designed to match multi-racial skin tones. The line was suspended for "lack of interest at the time," Band-Aid said.
"We are excited to bring back a similar product with greater comfort and flexibility," Band-Aid said in a statement emailed to CNN Business, noting that he released transparent bandages for the first time in the 1950s.
In the comments section of Band Aid's Wednesday announcement, some Instagram users, apparently unfamiliar with the company's late Perfect Blend line, questioned why multi-tone band-aids were previously unavailable.
"HOW DID YOU TAKE THIS SO MUCH?" asked the Instagram user @ debbi3053.
"Okay, but support @browndages, a Black-owned brand that solved this problem before you realized there are dark skin tones …" wrote Instagram user @dcdubz.