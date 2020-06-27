Bank card collapse reveals cracks in the heart of Germany, Inc.

Journalists, whistleblowers and skeptical investors had questioned Wirecard's accounts for years, but executives were able to ignore their allegations. Wire card ( WCAGY ) It received coverage from the country's banking regulator, which strongly rejected critical hedge funds and investigative reporters, but was unable to detect anything wrong with the company.

In the end, the collapse took only seven days. Wirecard admitted last week that about a quarter of its assets (€ 1.9 billion ($ 2.1 billion) in cash) probably never existed. CEO Markus Braun resigned and was quickly arrested on suspicion of artificially inflating the company's balance sheet and sales through bogus transactions. Wirecard filed for insolvency on Thursday.

Braun, who has been released on bail, has consistently denied the allegations, suggesting instead that Wirecard was the victim of highly sophisticated fraud. But an image is emerging of a prized tech company that was buoyed by authorities rather than scrutiny, and of a supervisory board that did not act as a check on a CEO that many considered a visionary. Accounting firm EY precipitated Wirecard's downfall by refusing to sign its final results for 2019, after more than a decade of auditing the company.

"You have a lot of evidence of sinners, of overlooked people, of all kinds of culprits," said Christian Strenger, academic director of the Center for Corporate Governance at the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management.

Wirecard is the first member of Frankfurt's elite DAX stock index to file for insolvency. But its implosion follows a series of scandals over the past five years that have embarrassed Germany's government, regulators and business community, raising doubts about the strength of corporate governance and financial regulation in the world's fourth-largest economy. .

Volkswagen ( VLKAF ) , the world's largest automaker and champion of German manufacturing, admitted in 2015 that millions of diesel vehicles had been equipped with software to cheat on emissions tests. German bank ( DB ) , the country's largest lender, has paid tens of billions of dollars in penalties related to the sale of toxic mortgage assets, the manipulation of interest rates and a Russian money laundering scheme.

Two other German corporate problems have made global headlines this week: More than 1,500 workers tested positive for coronavirus at a plant owned by meat-processing giant Tönnies Group, forcing local officials to impose a blockade on more than half a million people in the surrounding region; and Bayer ( BAYRY ) Agreed to pay more than $ 10 billion to settle claims that Roundup, a product it owns thanks to the Monsanto acquisition, causes cancer.

The outbreak at the Tönnies plant highlighted poor working and living conditions faced by foreign workers in the industry, and the German government responded by promising to ban the use of subcontractors and double the fines for violating working hours regulations.

Bayer's deal comes after investors expressed deep concern over the Monsanto acquisition and questioned whether management had properly understood the legal risks. Shares in Bayer have lost approximately a third of their value since the purchase of Monsanto was announced in September 2016.

The companies operate in different industries, but with the exception of the Tönnies Group, they are listed on the stock exchange and are managed by a board of directors responsible for day-to-day operations and supervised by a supervisory board that includes workers' representatives. Critics say oversight breaks down when boards become too welcoming, which can happen when top executives move to oversight positions. Investors complain that their interests are too often subjected to other considerations, such as politics or internal business dynamics.

Strenger said that German corporate governance has improved significantly in recent decades, but that deficiencies in executives and directors are still too common. The additional safeguards would be relatively simple to install, he said, such as changing stock market rules to prevent companies from delaying their financial results, as Wirecard had done.

"We have made good progress … but there is still room for human error, or to try to believe in people who appear convincingly. (Wirecard) was changed in the society of analysts and investors as the next SAP ( SAP ) And who wouldn't want to be in that car? "he said, referring to the software giant that also features in the DAX.

The Wirecard collapse is making waves far beyond Germany. A frantic search for the missing funds reached the Philippines, where the central bank denied that the money had entered the country's financial system. US card issuers MasterCard ( MOTHER ) and Visa ( V ) They are reconsidering whether to allow Wirecard to continue processing payments on their networks, according to Bloomberg, and a UK regulator has moved to safeguard Wirecard customer funds.

The German government is now paying close attention. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz described the Wirecard scandal as "extremely worrying" and said the country must act quickly to improve supervision. "Critical questions arise about the company's supervision, especially regarding accounting and balance sheet control. The auditors and supervisory bodies do not appear to have been effective here," Scholz said in a statement.

Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, or BaFin, is actively investigating whether Wirecard violated anti-market manipulation rules. But the regulator is now under intense scrutiny, and critics argue that it should have done a better job of supervising Wirecard's banking unit, even if it didn't have direct supervision from the larger company.

Observers also want to know why BaFin issued a temporary ban in 2019 that prevented investors from borrowing Wirecard shares to sell in anticipation of falling prices, and why it filed a criminal complaint against journalists in the Financial Times, which published a series of articles that explained accounting and management irregularities in the company. BaFin chief Félix Hufeld described the scandal earlier this week as a "total disaster."

The European Commission has asked its main market supervisor to carry out a preliminary investigation of BaFin. Valdis Dombrovskis, the EU official in charge of financial services policy, told the Financial Times that the bloc should be prepared to launch a formal investigation if necessary.

"We need to clarify what went wrong," he said.

EY, already facing a criminal complaint from the German shareholders association SdK, said on Friday that the Wirecard collapse was the result of "elaborate and sophisticated fraud, involving multiple parts of the world in different institutions, with a deliberate objective of deception. "

"Collusive frauds designed to mislead investors and the public often involve great efforts to create a false documentary trail," the auditor added in a statement. "Professional standards recognize that even the most robust and extensive audit procedures may not uncover collusive fraud."

– Chris Liakos, Eoin McSweeney and Stephanie Halasz contributed reporting.