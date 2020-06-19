Bank of England teams up with British companies to apologize for slavery

Britain enslaved 3.1 million Africans between 1640 and 1807, transporting them to colonies around the world, according to historic England, a public body. According to the National Archive, many of these individuals were brought to the Caribbean to work on sugar plantations, which made their owners very wealthy by exporting sugar, molasses, and rum.
When colonial slavery was abolished in 1833, the British government paid £ 20 million ($ 25 million) to compensate slave owners, while slaves received nothing. In current terms, that compensation equals around £ 16.5 billion ($ 20.6 billion), according to Historic England.
In recent weeks, Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the UK, with protesters tearing down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston and calling for the removal of other monuments.
"Slave owners were a very important means by which the fruits of slavery were transmitted to metropolitan Britain," says University College London.
The university's database shows that several former governors and directors of the Bank of England were slaves. These individuals were compensated by the UK government when slavery was abolished, receiving several thousand pounds in some cases to free their slaves.
A Bank of England spokesman said in a statement Friday that the 18th and 19th century slave trade was an "unacceptable" part of English history and apologized for the role played by former governors and directors. The central bank will remove images of former governors and directors who were involved in the slave trade if they are displayed anywhere in the Bank, the spokesperson said.
Churches and cathedrals are also Considering how they can address the issues raised by Black Lives Matter when it comes to monuments, Church of England cathedral and building director Becky Clark said in a statement. This may include altering the removal of monuments, but this must be done "safely and legally," he added.
"Slavery and exploitation have no place in society," said a spokesman for the Church of England. "While we acknowledge the leading role that the clergy and active members of the Church of England played in ensuring the abolition of slavery, it is a shame that other members of the Church have actively perpetrated and benefited from slavery," added the spokesperson.
Major companies around the world are grappling with how to tackle racial injustice. British companies Lloyd & # 39; s London, the oldest insurance market in the world, and the pub chain Greene King recognized their ties to the slave trade earlier this week.
