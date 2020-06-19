Bank of England teams up with British companies to apologize for slavery





Several UK companies recognized ties to the slave trade this week and pledged new financial support to black and minority ethnic communities. The companies are featured in a University College London database that scans the legacies of British slave ownership, which contributed greatly to the country's wealth.

Britain enslaved 3.1 million Africans between 1640 and 1807, transporting them to colonies around the world, according to historic England, a public body. According to the National Archive, many of these individuals were brought to the Caribbean to work on sugar plantations, which made their owners very wealthy by exporting sugar, molasses, and rum.

When colonial slavery was abolished in 1833, the British government paid £ 20 million ($ 25 million) to compensate slave owners, while slaves received nothing. In current terms, that compensation equals around £ 16.5 billion ($ 20.6 billion), according to Historic England.

In recent weeks, Black Lives Matter protests have erupted across the UK, with protesters tearing down a statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston and calling for the removal of other monuments.