Bankrupt Pier 1 turns into a walking zombie

Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), an investment firm that buys besieged brands, is paying $ 31 million for the dying name of the home goods and intellectual property retailer. The goal is to restart Pier 1 online and create a "strong e-commerce future for the brand," the firm said Friday.

Pier 1 filed for bankruptcy in February after nearly 60 years in business. He evaluated his survival options but couldn't find any, and he finally obtained court approval in May to permanently close his 500 stores. Clearance sales started in May.

REV is a co-owner of social media influencer Tai López and Alex Mehr, co-founder of online dating website Zoosk.

The company invests in so-called zombie brands that it believes can be revived online. REV bought the Dressbarn brand last year from the recently ruined Ascena Retail Group and says it has grown into a successful online business. He also owns the Linens & # 39; n Things brand, Franklin Mint, and is the top bidder for the bankruptcy of Modell & # 39; s Sporting Goods.