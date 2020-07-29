HOUSTON – The benches were cleared Tuesday night in the first game between the Astros and the Dodgers, as it was revealed that Houston stole posters en route to a 2017 World Series championship that was at the expense of Los Angeles.

The fights occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high, narrow pitches to Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers led 5-2 after a fifth five-run run when Kelly, who was with Boston in 2017 and also faced Houston that postseason, threw Bregman for the ball four. Bregman grimaced after jumping to avoid being hit, then jogged to first base.

There were two outs in the inning when Kelly threw an erratic ball over Correa's head. Correa took off his batting helmet and looked at Kelly before continuing the at-bat.

Kelly hit Correa, then stuck her tongue out and grimaced in his direction. Correa started walking towards him and the players exchanged words, causing the benches to clear. There was a lot of yelling and crowding, outlawed when MLB tries to play a 60-game season in the midst of a pandemic, but there was no jostling or hitting.

Order was restored after a couple of minutes, but Houston manager Dusty Baker was still upset before the game resumed and faced a referee.

Houston was punished by the commissioners' office in January for the cartel theft scheme, which led to the firing of general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch.

The Dodgers had harsh words for the Astros during spring training, but Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said before the game that he did not believe his team would retaliate.