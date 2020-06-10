Banksy proposes a new statue that will make "everyone happy"

Written by Karina Tsui, CNN

It was only a matter of time before Banksy intervened.

On Sunday, Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol, UK, demolished the bronze statue of 17th-century slave trader Edward Colston, then dumped the figure into the River Avon. Protesters at the estimated 10,000-person gathering cheered, while others called the dramatic act "the mafia rule."

The statue has been in the city center of Bristol since 1895, but has become increasingly controversial: Colston is regarded as a revered philanthropist and a vilified slave trader, with petitions created to demand its removal.

Responding to both critics and supporters of the statue's removal, street artist Banksy, who is believed to be from Bristol, turned to Instagram to post new work on the subject.

But the illustration, which Banksy explained "caters to those who miss the statue and others who don't," makes an alternative proposal for the site: erect a statue of the protest itself.

"We dragged him out of the water, put him back into the socket, tied the wire around his neck, and commissioned him some life-size bronze statues of the protesters in the act of knocking him down. All happy. A famous day commemorated," he wrote. Banksy on Instagram

Over the weekend, the anonymous artist had published a work in response to the Black Lives Matter movement. In it, a framed portrait of a black figure is decorated with flowers and a candle. The border of an American flag hanging above the portrait has been lit with fire. He wrote: "The system is failing people of color. The white system. Like a broken pipe that floods the apartment of people living below.

A framed portrait of a black figure is depicted beneath a burning American flag. Credit: Banksy

"This is a white problem. And if the whites don't fix it, someone will have to go up there and kick the door," added the artist.