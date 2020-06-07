Banksy Shares New Artwork Backing Black Lives Matter

The Black Lives Matter protests have spread across the world in the past two weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody in the United States on May 25. Banksy's latest work, featured in an Instagram post, shows how Floyd's death has rocked the United States.

The piece is made up of a black figure framed with a candle and flowers that surround it. An American flag hanging above his head has been lit by the candle below.

A detail of Banksy's new work of art.

Along with the artwork, Banksy made his thoughts on systemic racism clear.

"At first I thought I should shut up and listen to black people on this topic. But why would I do that? It's not your problem. It's mine," Banksy wrote in her Instagram post, which garnered more than 2 million me like.

"The system is failing people of color. The white system. Like a broken pipe that floods the apartment of people living on the ground floor. The faulty system is making their lives a pittance, but it's not their job. Fix it. They can't, no one will let them into the apartment upstairs.

"This is a white problem. And if the whites don't fix it, someone will have to go up there and kick the door," added the artist.

Banksy donates new works of art honoring healthcare workers to hospital

On Sunday, a Black Lives Matter protest took over the streets of Bristol, England, near where Banksy is supposed to have been born. Local police estimated that 10,000 protesters participated.

During the protest, protesters demolished a statue of 17th century slave trader Edward Colston. Protesters cheered and celebrated when they saw the downed bronze statue, but police say an investigation has been launched to identify those involved.

CNN's Max Foster and Nada Bashir contributed to this report.



