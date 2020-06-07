Banksy Shares New Artwork Backing Black Lives Matter

The Black Lives Matter protests have spread across the world in the past two weeks after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in police custody in the United States on May 25. Banksy's latest work, featured in an Instagram post, shows how Floyd's death has rocked the United States.

The piece is made up of a black figure framed with a candle and flowers that surround it. An American flag hanging above his head has been lit by the candle below.

Along with the artwork, Banksy made his thoughts on systemic racism clear.

"At first I thought I should shut up and listen to black people on this topic. But why would I do that? It's not your problem. It's mine," Banksy wrote in her Instagram post, which garnered more than 2 million me like.