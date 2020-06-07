Banksy Shares New Artwork Backing Black Lives Matter

The piece is made up of a black figure framed with a candle and flowers that surround it. An American flag hanging above his head has been lit by the candle below.
Along with the artwork, Banksy made his thoughts on systemic racism clear.
"At first I thought I should shut up and listen to black people on this topic. But why would I do that? It's not your problem. It's mine," Banksy wrote in her Instagram post, which garnered more than 2 million me like.
"The system is failing people of color. The white system. Like a broken pipe that floods the apartment of people living on the ground floor. The faulty system is making their lives a pittance, but it's not their job. Fix it. They can't, no one will let them into the apartment upstairs.
"This is a white problem. And if the whites don't fix it, someone will have to go up there and kick the door," added the artist.
On Sunday, a Black Lives Matter protest took over the streets of Bristol, England, near where Banksy is supposed to have been born. Local police estimated that 10,000 protesters participated.