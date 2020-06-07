Banksy's latest artwork burns the American flag in tribute to Floyd

British artist Mercurial Banksy has unveiled new work in support of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd.

Banksy posted the new piece to Instagram, featuring a portrait of a faceless black man and a candle. The entire painting shows that the candle has set the American flag on fire, probably a reference to how Floyd's death has sparked outrage across the country.

Floyd, a black man who was unarmed when he died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25 after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes when Floyd complained that he was unable to breathe. The incident has sparked peaceful protests against police brutality, as well as riots and looting in cities across the country.

The protests have spread across the world, with tens of thousands gathering in the UK and expressing anger at the treatment of police action and racism in Britain.

GEORGE FLOYD, BLM PROTESTS OCCUPY 3 CONTINENTS

Banksy included a message with the painting, which talks about how he feels the need to get involved because this is not only a problem for black people, it is also a "white problem".

"It's not his problem. It's mine," says the publication. “Like a broken pipe that floods the apartment of the people who live on the stairs. This faulty system is making life impossible for them, it's not their job to fix it. "

Almost 2 million people had liked the photo until Saturday night.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The painting has already drawn some criticism for depicting a burning American flag, which is a federal crime in the United States that carries a penalty of up to a year in prison.

The comments were largely supportive, otherwise.