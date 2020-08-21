bannon-has-been-telling-friends-he-and-trump-occasionally-speak,-source-says

(Newsdio) Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been telling friends he and President Donald Trump have been communicating with one another in recent months, a source close to the Trump campaign told Newsdio.

Trump distanced himself from Bannon on Thursday following the conservative firebrand’s arrest on charges of fraud stemming from his involvement in a private funding project for a wall along portions of the US-Mexico border.

But according to the source, Bannon has boasted of his conversations with Trump as recently as a few months ago. The source said Bannon described his discussions with Trump as sounding board sessions covering a variety of topics.

A second campaign source said both men spoke “weeks ago” but only for a few minutes. Trump and Bannon are unlikely to ever rekindle their relationship as the President was unhappy with Bannon’s involvement in the “We Build the Wall” effort to privately fund a barrier at the US Mexico border, this source added.

A White House spokesman declined to discuss whether Trump and Bannon have been staying in touch. Bannon could not be reached for comment.