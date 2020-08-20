bannon’s-arrest-is-a-fitting-symbol-for-the-trump-era

(Newsdio) The arrest of former White House political adviser Steve Bannon Thursday on charges of fraud related to fundraising for the construction of a private border wall with Mexico is, quite literally, the single most emblematic storyline of the Trump era in Washington.

Consider this story arc:

1) Bannon, after years of toiling in the fever swamps of the far-conservative right, signs on as an adviser to Trump’s decidedly long-shot presidential campaign. It’s a marriage of convenience — and necessity. Bannon isn’t getting a whole lot of offers to serve as a senior adviser to a presidential campaign. Trump can’t attract any high-end staff or advisers — all of whom are too wary of his past provocations and scared off by his infinitesimal chances of actually winning.

2) Bannon guides Trump to not just the Republican nomination but the presidency — pushing Trump’s border wall proposal to the center of the campaign and running as much against the media as any Republican or Democratic opponent.

3) Trump rewards Bannon by installing him as chief political strategist in the White House.