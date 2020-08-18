barack-obama-names-53-songs-getting-him-through-2020

(CNN) On the same night as his wife Michelle Obama delivered a powerful keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention, former President Barack Obama made his own mic-drop statement — cramming a plethora of bangers from Billie Eilish, Childish Gambino, Sheryl Crow and dozens of other artists into his annual summer playlist.

A handful of the year’s biggest tracks, including Eilish’s “My Future” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, made the cut, as did Khalid and Disclosure’s hit “Know Your Worth.”

But Obama also featured a number of older tunes he may have missed during his eight-year presidency — like Rihanna and Drake’s 2016 blockbuster “Work” and Jennifer Hudson’s “Feeling Good.”

And a few genuine throwbacks, including Otis Redding’s “These Arms of Mine,” Bob Marley and The Wailers’ “Could You Be Loved” and Outkast’s 1998 track “Liberation,” were also featured in the eclectic mix.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family,” Obama wrote as he published the playlist.