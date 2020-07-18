Barack Obama on the death of John Lewis: "We will miss him very much"







"I first met John when I was in law school, and I told him he was one of my heroes. Years later, when I was elected to the United States as a senator, I told him he was on his shoulders," Obama wrote in a statement after Lewis's death. "When I was elected president of the United States, I hugged him to the inauguration post before he was sworn in and told him he was only there because of the sacrifices he made."

Obama said Lewis "never failed to provide me with wisdom and encouragement" and former First Lady Michelle and her family. "We will miss him very much," he said.

Lewis, a Democrat who served as the United States Representative in Georgia's 5th Congressional District for more than three decades, died Friday at age 80 after a six-month battle with cancer.

He was a freedom rider in the early 1960s, a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March in Washington, and helped lead a 1965 voting rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he and other protesters were brutally beaten by police.