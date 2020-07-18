Barack Obama on the death of John Lewis: "We will miss him very much"

Obama said Lewis "never failed to provide me with wisdom and encouragement" and former First Lady Michelle and her family. "We will miss him very much," he said.
He was a freedom rider in the early 1960s, a keynote speaker at the historic 1963 March in Washington, and helped lead a 1965 voting rights march on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where he and other protesters were brutally beaten by police.
Lewis had described attending Obama's inauguration in 2009 as an "out-of-body" experience.
"When we were organizing voter registration campaigns, going to Freedom Rides, sitting, coming here to Washington the first time, being arrested, going to jail, beaten, I never thought, I never dreamed, the possibility that an African American would one day be elected President of the United States, "he said at the time.
"He loved this country so much that he risked his life and blood to fulfill his promise. And over the decades, he not only gave himself up for the cause of freedom and justice, but inspired the generations that followed. to try to live up to their example, "Obama wrote in his statement Saturday.
Obama said that "in many ways, John's life was exceptional" and given his "enormous impact on the history of this country, what always surprised those who knew John was his gentleness and humility."
"He believed that in all of us there was the capacity for great courage, a desire to do the right thing, a willingness to love all people and extend their rights granted by God to dignity and respect. And it is because he saw what best of all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon on that long journey to a more perfect union, "he wrote.
The 44th president said "it is appropriate" that the last time he and Lewis shared a public forum was a virtual town hall with activists who helped lead the protests following the death of George Floyd.
The two men spoke privately afterward, Obama said, and Lewis told him that "he could not have been more proud of his efforts: of a new generation defending freedom and equality, a new generation with the intention of voting and protect the right to vote, a new generation running for political office. "
"Not many of us live to see our own legacy unfold in such a significant and remarkable way. John Lewis did," wrote Obama. "And thanks to him, we now all have our marching orders: to continue to believe in the possibility of remaking this country that we love until it fulfills its promise."