Barbie 2020 Campaign Team dolls present a black candidate

That is the message of Mattel and his new team from the Barbie 2020 campaign.

Four diverse dolls hope to expose girls to public leadership roles by showing them a full political campaign team: the candidate, the campaign manager, the fundraiser, and the voter.

"Since 1959, Barbie has championed girls and encouraged them to be leaders, whether in the classroom, the community, or one day, across the country," said Lisa McKnight, senior vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls at Mattel, in a press release.

The Barbie brand first had a doll that was making a presidential career in 1992. This particular set of dolls also highlights different ethnicities, including a black candidate.