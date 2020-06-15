Barbra Streisand gives away the shares of George Floyd's daughter, Disney

Gianna Floyd, whose father died in police custody last month after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes, revealed on social media that the Hollywood icon had given him actions. at the entertainment company.

In an Instagram post on an account for the girl, she can be proudly seen holding the stock certificate.

"Thank you @barbrastreisand for my package, now I am a Disney Shareholder thanks to you," says the legend.

The post did not reveal how many shares the 78-year-old star bought for Gianna.