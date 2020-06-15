Barbra Streisand gives Disney the daughter of George Floyd

George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter is Disney's new shareholder, thanks to a generous gift from singer Barbra Streisand.

Gianna Floyd thanked Streisand on her Instagram account on Saturday, and posted a series of photos showing the letter and the Disney certificate she received in the mail from the Grammy award winner 10 times.

"Thank you @barbrastreisand for my package, now I am a Disney Shareholder thanks to you 🥰🥰🥰" wrote Gianna along with a photo of her smiling with the certificate.

Streisand, 78, also gave Gianna two copies of her 1965 and 1966 studio albums "My Name Is Barbra" and "Color Me Barbra", respectively.

According to Business Insider, Disney's shares currently cost approximately $ 115. Before the coronavirus pandemic, stocks were in the $ 140- $ 150 range, and have started to rise again.

It is unclear how many shares Gianna de Streisand received.

Gianna's two-day Instagram has already amassed 45,000 followers, as she follows 23 people, including Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, and Michelle Obama.

Last week, Gianna was awarded a full scholarship to Texas Southern University in Houston if she decides to attend.

Kanye West also established a college fund for Gianna earlier this month.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 after police pinned him down in Minneapolis, repeatedly pleading: "I can't breathe." Her death has sparked protests around the world and calls for racial justice, and has sparked a campaign to "disburse" police departments.